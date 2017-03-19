Gregg Marshall’s wife reportedly asked by security guard to leave seat after game

A video of Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall’s wife, Lynn, at Sunday’s Shockers-Kentucky game made the rounds on Twitter and raised some eyebrows.
The video was shot by Drew Franklin of Kentucky Sports Radio, and shared on Twitter. It showed an upset Lynn Marshall, but Franklin wrote that he was told by “someone from the NCAA” to remove the video.
Franklin wrote that he heard Lynn Marshall curse at Kentucky coach John Calipari and say many other uncomplimentary things during the Wildcats’ 65-62 win over Wichita State in Indianapolis.
After the game, the Associated Press reported that a security guard asked her “to leave the lower bowl of Bankers Life Fieldhouse after she started loudly cursing” after the Shockers’ loss.
From the AP story:
A police officer was eventually called and followed Lynn Marshall up the steps. She later was taken back to the playing level on an elevator so she could attend her husband’s news conference.
NCAA spokesman David Worlock says it is standard procedure for the wife of a coach to be escorted to the press conference but it is usually done by school officials.
