March 19, 2017 6:48 PM

Josh Jackson punctuates KU’s win with amazing dunk

By Pete Grathoff

Kansas punched its ticket to the Sweet Sixteen with a blowout win over Michigan State.

The Jayhawks won 90-70 in Tulsa, Okla., and next will face Purdue at the Sprint Center on Thursday. KU pulled away late and star Josh Jackson punctuated the victory with a thunderous dunk.

That dunk was much better than Jackson’s attempt in the first half, which I don’t know how he missed.

