Josh Jackson punctuates KU’s win with amazing dunk

Kansas punched its ticket to the Sweet Sixteen with a blowout win over Michigan State.
The Jayhawks won 90-70 in Tulsa, Okla., and next will face Purdue at the Sprint Center on Thursday. KU pulled away late and star Josh Jackson punctuated the victory with a thunderous dunk.
Josh Jackson with a man dunk!! Next Stop: The Sweet 16 and The Sprint Center in Kansas City! #kubball #jayhawks #ncaatournament pic.twitter.com/WWbIik5Oq0— Andrew Baker (@abakesports) March 19, 2017
That dunk was much better than Jackson’s attempt in the first half, which I don’t know how he missed.
The Rim to Josh Jackson: "Nah." pic.twitter.com/pL6rhoMJMo— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 19, 2017
