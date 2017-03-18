After Villanova’s loss, more than 18 million brackets are busted in ESPN pool

After a placid first two days of the NCAA Tournament, the first big upset came on Saturday as Wisconsin beat East Region No. 1 seed and defending national champion Villanova 65-62 in Buffalo, N.Y.
ESPN said previously that 18,797,085 brackets were filled out in its annual online challenge. After Nova’s defeat, the number of perfect brackets could be counted with your fingers.
There are 9 perfect brackets remaining in the ESPN Tournament Challenge— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 18, 2017
That is .000048 percent.
And it is stark change from roughly 24 hours earlier.
Through today's first four games of the #NCAATournament, 11,125,450 brackets (out of 18,797,085 total) remain perfect - almost 60 percent.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 16, 2017
A lot of people were lamenting their broken brackets after Wisconsin won. Well, except for Badgers fans.
Your bracket (probably): #UpInFlames #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/WExgLk0Vpl— Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) March 18, 2017
How's your bracket? #marchmadness pic.twitter.com/jh4Kje8TXM— Cut4 (@Cut4) March 18, 2017
My Bracket was top 5,000. Now its just outside the top 700,000 lol pic.twitter.com/sStZ6rHNmW— Shake4ndbake (@ItsShake4ndbake) March 18, 2017
Current look at my bracket. #marchmadness #Wisconsin #villanova pic.twitter.com/HetrYucNzP— Kyle Smelser (@KyleMIX1015) March 18, 2017
RIP to my bracket #marchmadness pic.twitter.com/1lDJVMrrRx— Paul (@paulwjr12) March 18, 2017
Well there's goes my bracket....again #NOVA pic.twitter.com/8OmUAtQKrQ— Eric Hogue (@EricHogue2012) March 18, 2017
My bracket is TRASH. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/TOKqUYXKQE— Casey Brockman (@CaseyBrockman) March 18, 2017
Me looking at my Bracket now that Villanova lost pic.twitter.com/su5cgoXEvQ— Tyler Williams (@T_K_Williams) March 18, 2017
#Villanova and there went my bracket! pic.twitter.com/EqQtJLlfRC— Chi-sports chick (@JenM023) March 18, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments