March 18, 2017 4:54 PM

After Villanova’s loss, more than 18 million brackets are busted in ESPN pool

By Pete Grathoff

After a placid first two days of the NCAA Tournament, the first big upset came on Saturday as Wisconsin beat East Region No. 1 seed and defending national champion Villanova 65-62 in Buffalo, N.Y.

ESPN said previously that 18,797,085 brackets were filled out in its annual online challenge. After Nova’s defeat, the number of perfect brackets could be counted with your fingers.

That is .000048 percent.

And it is stark change from roughly 24 hours earlier.

A lot of people were lamenting their broken brackets after Wisconsin won. Well, except for Badgers fans.

