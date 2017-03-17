‘Vasectomy Madness:’ Number of procedures jump during NCAA Tournament

College basketball fans are hoping their team will be the one snipping the nets during the NCAA Tournament.
Apparently, while the tournament is in full swing, many men will choose a different kind of snip. Research finds that the number of vasectomies jump during March Madness.
The website Athena Health reports that during the first round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament, urologists in its network performed 30 percent more vasectomies than during an average week. The site said that was based on data from 235,000 patient visits to 173 urology practices.
According to The Daily Mail, the Cleveland Clinic saw a 10 percent rise in vasectomies during the NCAA Tournament from 2014-’16.
“It is very, very busy, and we absolutely make extra room for it,” said David Gilley, a urologist at Urology of Indiana told WTHR.com. “It’s a very popular time — now and right at the end of the year when deductibles are met. It’s more than double what we normally do.”
Why the increase?
The Mayo Clinic site says a vasectomy takes anywhere from 10 to 30 minutes. Afterward, men are supposed to limit activity for the next two to three days. So that can mean sitting around and watching television. What better time to zone out in front of the TV than the first weekend of the tournament?
Kelly Chiles, an assistant professor of urology at George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, told The Washington Post it’s “Vasectomy Madness, so to speak”
“Men can say, ‘doctors’ orders, I have to take it easy and sit on the couch for a couple of days, having beer and chips,” Chiles told The Post. “ ‘It’s doctors’ orders: Be a couch potato.’ ”
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments