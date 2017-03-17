Raiders reportedly interested in acquiring Marshawn Lynch

Could Beast Mode be coming to the AFC West?
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Raiders may try to acquire running back Marshawn Lynch, a.k.a. “Beast Mode.”
If you’re thinking to yourself, didn’t Lynch retire? Yes, Lynch did that before after the 2015 season, but the ESPN story says he considered returning last year.
Schefter reported the acquistion would come via a trade, because the Seattle Seahawks still own Lynch’s rights, or by his release. That would allow Oakland to sign Lynch, should he decide to return to the NFL.
Lynch, who is originally from Oakland, was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2007, and played his final five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.
In his career, Lynch won a Super Bowl with Seattle and rushed for 9,112 yards and 74 touchdowns.
Running back Latavius Murray, who rushed for 788 yards with the Raiders last season, signed as a free agent with Minnesota.
