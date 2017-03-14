Royals’ Danny Duffy takes shot at New York barbecue on Twitter

Royals left-hander Danny Duffy said he returned to Twitter after a long hiatus in part to be an advocate for Kansas City.
On Tuesday, Duffy championed Kansas City barbecue.
Here’s how things began — with this from a web site named Eater.
Watch out, Texas. New York is on its way to being a barbecue capital https://t.co/XzG0UBZ5fJ pic.twitter.com/dmaq1SIhzp— Eater (@Eater) March 14, 2017
Hmmmm. That does sound suspicious, right?
Well, Duffy certainly thought so because he tweeted this:
Um.... yall mean like JV BBQ capital or.. https://t.co/THAJjJGaq5— Danny Duffy (@Duff805) March 14, 2017
Zing!
That was music to the ears of Kansas Citians. Here are some of the responses to Duffy’s tweet.
@Duff805 Ooooh Yeaaaa !! The #Duffman thowning pic.twitter.com/990FXvp6vy— michael hoover (@michaelhoover8) March 14, 2017
@Duff805 lol, throwing all the shade! pic.twitter.com/zMesRwEm8O— Paul J Long (@Fundamismpaul) March 14, 2017
@Duff805 My man. pic.twitter.com/O4xATiW3jG— John V. (@johnVelghe) March 14, 2017
@Duff805 actually Texas BBQ is the JV team. New York is like the incoming Frosh team.— Jason (@easz88) March 14, 2017
@Duff805 Preach, sir! pic.twitter.com/zUGrJ89ewq— Michael Reed (@xXDanteHicksXx) March 14, 2017
Duffy is apparently a fan of Joe’s Kansas City Barbecue. The Z-man is Joe’s signature sandwich and Duffy tweeted about that as well.
One bite of a Z-Man had me like pic.twitter.com/fpd1udxoi7— Danny Duffy (@Duff805) March 14, 2017
