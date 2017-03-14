For Pete's Sake

March 14, 2017 6:42 PM

Royals’ Danny Duffy takes shot at New York barbecue on Twitter

Royals left-hander Danny Duffy said he returned to Twitter after a long hiatus in part to be an advocate for Kansas City.

On Tuesday, Duffy championed Kansas City barbecue.

Here’s how things began — with this from a web site named Eater.

Hmmmm. That does sound suspicious, right?

Well, Duffy certainly thought so because he tweeted this:

Zing!

That was music to the ears of Kansas Citians. Here are some of the responses to Duffy’s tweet.

Duffy is apparently a fan of Joe’s Kansas City Barbecue. The Z-man is Joe’s signature sandwich and Duffy tweeted about that as well.

