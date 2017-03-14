Royals’ Danny Duffy takes shot at New York barbecue on Twitter

0:54 Royals owner David Glass on the possibility of re-signing Eric Hosmer Pause

0:53 Five things to know about Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer

0:41 Royals catcher Salvador Perez back at spring training

4:52 Former Royal Mark Teahen talks wine and playing baseball in Italy

1:03 Raul Hernandez says grandson Yordano Ventura 'had no fear'

0:56 Animated map of Yordano Ventura's route before crashing his Jeep

2:50 Royals manager Ned Yost gives update on WBC injury to Salvador Perez

3:19 Salvador Perez and Drew Butera form a solid 1-2 punch at catcher for Royals

2:51 Royals coach recalls challenges in developing Yordano Ventura and his final days