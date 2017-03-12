Driver bloodied after fight breaks out after NASCAR race

NASCAR is a contact sport, but that usually only involves the cars.
That happened Sunday during NASCAR’s Kobalt 400 in Las Vegas when Kyle Busch spun after contact with Joey Logano. After the race, Busch was a man with a plan — to punch Logano in the face.
Logano said after the incident that Busch didn’t land a direct blow.
Joey Logano after fight when asked if any blows landed, as a bloody Kyle Busch walks on split-screen: "None to me" pic.twitter.com/Hy9V9fARqR— Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) March 12, 2017
“There wasn’t much talking, just a lot of swinging,” Logano told the Associated Press. “I was racing hard there at end.”
Busch saw it differently.
“I got dumped,” Busch told the Associated Press. “He flat out just drove straight in the corner and wrecked me. That’s how Joey races, so he’s going to get it.”
Busch didn’t look so great after the altercation.
WATCH: Kyle Busch bloodied in pit road altercation with Joey Logano and crew. https://t.co/kJBVFHS645 pic.twitter.com/vcQptvaJ1V— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) March 12, 2017
