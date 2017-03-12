ESPN mistakenly used KU’s logo next to K-State on a graphic

Hey, we’re all a little groggy this morning because of Daylight Savings Time.
But poor ESPN made a mistake on a graphic that upset basketball fans in the Sunflower State. During a discussion of the NCAA Tournament field, the Wildcats were one of the final four predicted to be in the Big Dance.
There was one problem with the graphic:
Nice work ESPN.....I want to throw up seeing KU's logo next to K-State name....you're fired! pic.twitter.com/Bwp7A74dze— Todd Blinco (@blinco_todd) March 12, 2017
Naturally, there was a mixed reaction to the gaffe that ranged from upset fans of both schools to bemusement.
I used to think the K-State logo was just a bunch of weird geometric shapes but WOW does it look good this morning!! pic.twitter.com/IH1e4Y0zUQ— Sam Kueny (@S_Kueny) March 12, 2017
I guess ESPN doesn't know the difference between KU and KSU. pic.twitter.com/zX0x4EHgVt— John Hinshaw (@TheJohnHinshaw) March 12, 2017
Nice work @espn on the k-state KU confusion. I wish KU was last 4 in pic.twitter.com/7ftJ1vO5k2— Matt Ells (@ells_matt) March 12, 2017
I hope KU West gets into the tournament. #RockChalk #KState #KU #marchmadness #Espn pic.twitter.com/IEYWQ4jn9O— Raymond Rico (@RaymondCRicoEsq) March 12, 2017
@espn , you drunk bro? Showing KU hoops mad disrespect. pic.twitter.com/M067bpYAlw— Caleb Martin (@calebmartin33) March 12, 2017
#espn putting the KU Jayhawks logo next to the KSU wildcats talking about last four in.— Link (@LinktheMissing) March 12, 2017
