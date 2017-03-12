For Pete's Sake

ESPN mistakenly used KU’s logo next to K-State on a graphic

By Pete Grathoff

Hey, we’re all a little groggy this morning because of Daylight Savings Time.

But poor ESPN made a mistake on a graphic that upset basketball fans in the Sunflower State. During a discussion of the NCAA Tournament field, the Wildcats were one of the final four predicted to be in the Big Dance.

There was one problem with the graphic:

Naturally, there was a mixed reaction to the gaffe that ranged from upset fans of both schools to bemusement.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

