March 11, 2017 9:08 PM

Watch Kansas School for the Deaf students perform national anthem in sign language

The big winners Saturday from the Big 12 Tournament were Iowa State and the people who performed the national anthem.

Kansas School for the Deaf students did a really great job as they signed the anthem. The Big 12 donated a large sum of money to have the school’s gym refurbished, as The Star’s Blair Kerkhoff reported last October, and that was highlighted ahead of .

Here is the video from NCAA March Madness of the students performing the anthem at the Sprint Center ahead of Iowa State’s 80-74 win over West Virginia:

Kansas School for Deaf receives new basketball floor from Big 12

The Kansas School for the Deaf on Monday unveiled its new basketball floor and update court from the Big 12 Conference Legacy Project.

