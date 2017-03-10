Bob Knight on former Indiana bosses: ‘I hope they’re all dead’

It is said that time heals all wounds, but Bob Knight is having none of that.
Knight is still upset about being fired as Indiana’s basketball coach in 2000 for what the school called a “persistent and troubling pattern of behavior.” The tipping point came when a student said Knight grabbed him by the arm and yelled at him for speaking disrespectfully to Knight.
During a radio interview on “The Dan Patrick Show,” Knight said he loved Hoosiers fans.
“On my dying day, I will think about how great the fans at Indiana were,” Knight said. “And as far as the hierarchy at Indiana University at that time, I have absolutely no respect whatsoever for those people. With that in mind, I have no interest in ever going back to that university.”
Patrick, who seemed to want to see the 76-year-old Knight return to Assembly Hall, mentioned that many, if not all, of the leaders at the time are not at the school now.
Knight then said: “I hope they’re all dead.”
Myles Brand, who was president at the time, has died. Patrick noted that some of the leadership has died.
Knight, who later coached at Texas Tech, interjected: “Well, I hope the rest of them go.”
Here is the exchange:
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments