March 10, 2017 9:40 AM

Proud mom Julia Louis-Dreyfus was thrilled for her son’s play for Northwestern

By Pete Grathoff

The stat line for Northwestern basketball player Charlie Hall in Thursday’s Big Ten tournament game against Rutgers won’t wow anyone.

Hall played one minute and grabbed two rebounds — one offensive and one defensive.

But for actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, it was awesome. Hall is her son (with husband and former “Saturday Night Live” star Brad Hall).

So on Thursday night, Louis-Dreyfuss wasn’t Selina Meyer from “Veep” or Elaine Benes from “Seinfeld.” She was a proud mom.

ESPN caught her reaction to Hall playing in the game, which Northwestern won 83-61 in Washington, D.C.

