Michigan playing in practice jerseys, because uniforms are under plane that crashed

Even if you are not a Michigan fan, you’ve got to be pulling for them in the Big Ten tournament.
Fortunately, the Michigan basketball team walked unhurt away after its plane went off a runway Wednesday as it prepared to leave for the Big Ten tournament in Washington D.C. The Wolverines flew out on Thursday morning and made it to the arena not long before the start of their game against Illinois.
The team’s uniforms were left behind, so the Wolverines had to wear practice jerseys for the game.
Fans have been asking. Yes, our game uniforms did not make the trip. Today we wear:— Michigan Basketball (@umichbball) March 9, 2017
Tops -
Shorts -
Shoes -
Let's go to work! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/qGR06Oe9BD
Michigan is on the court an hour before game time, that's normal. They're wearing practice jerseys, not normal pic.twitter.com/wnF41VRnOe— Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) March 9, 2017
Michigan wearing practice uniforms pic.twitter.com/BmZwKPKamG— Mark Snyder (@Mark__Snyder) March 9, 2017
Michigan couldn’t take the uniforms because they were under the plane. Here is more on that and the Wolverines’ day from Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel:
Update from Michigan AD Warde Manuel on Michigan's journey to D.C. FYI: @umichbball unis are still on the plane. https://t.co/PWGIUwwy3h— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 9, 2017
