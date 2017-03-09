For Pete's Sake

March 9, 2017 11:20 AM

Michigan playing in practice jerseys, because uniforms are under plane that crashed

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

Even if you are not a Michigan fan, you’ve got to be pulling for them in the Big Ten tournament.

Fortunately, the Michigan basketball team walked unhurt away after its plane went off a runway Wednesday as it prepared to leave for the Big Ten tournament in Washington D.C. The Wolverines flew out on Thursday morning and made it to the arena not long before the start of their game against Illinois.

The team’s uniforms were left behind, so the Wolverines had to wear practice jerseys for the game.

Michigan couldn’t take the uniforms because they were under the plane. Here is more on that and the Wolverines’ day from Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

