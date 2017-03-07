Chiefs’ Chris Conley cut his hair for charity and looks totally different

Thanks to his distinctive dreadlocks, Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley was always one of the easiest players to spot.
But on Monday, Conley tweeted that he had cut his hair for a charity. Here is what he wrote:
Cut the locks. About to send them off to ChildrenWithHairLoss @CWHL_org to help kids with medically related hair loss get wigs!
This is the tweet and you can see how different he looks:
In another tweet, Conley wrote:
CWHL is the only organization of its kind that provides hair and services absolutely free to children until they are 21. You can donate too.
Children With Hair Loss is a non-profit organization, and on their website, you can see some neat photos of kids who have been able to get human hair replacements.
