Alcides Escobar will have a big season in 2017 — if you believe in fortune cookies

We’ve seen #EskyMagic and a record 15-game postseason hitting streak in 2015.
We also witnessed the sixth-worst on-base percentage among qualified hitters in 2016.
So it’s fair to wonder just what to expect from Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar in the 2017 season. But for Escobar, there was an encouraging sign when he had dinner last week.
It came in the form of a fortune cookie.
OK, that’s hardly a guarantee of future success, but Escobar was happy.
“That was unbelievable,” Escobar said with a smile. “When I opened it, I said, ‘Oh my God, what is that?!’ That’s nice.”
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments