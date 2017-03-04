For Pete's Sake

March 4, 2017 12:10 PM

Washington’s John Ross record 40-yard dash at Combine impressed NFL players

By Pete Grathoff

Do pro football players ever watch the NFL Combine?

The answer is unequivocally yes. We know this because Washington receiver John Ross ran a blazing 40-yard dash at the Combine on Saturday. His unofficial time was 4.22 seconds, which would be the fastest time in the 40 ever at the Combine.

Chris Johnson, the former Titans star who was with the Cardinals last year, ran a 4.24 when he set the record.

Ross made it look easy, no?

Johnson apparently tuned in to see Ross’ run, as did Cardinals’ cornerback Patrick Peterson.

At least one Chiefs player saw the run as well.

You may have heard at Adidas was offering an island to anyone who beat Johnson’s time, but there was one caveat: the player had to be wearing special Adidas shoes. So, no island for Ross.

