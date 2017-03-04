Washington’s John Ross record 40-yard dash at Combine impressed NFL players

2:10 Chiefs player Chris Jones and others pack up lockers at end of season Pause

2:00 Bill Self says KU has played through 'crap and distractions'

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband

0:57 Royals' Lorenzo Cain, Ned Yost and Sluggerrr sign autographs

2:12 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

3:40 Olathe shooting at Austins: from tragedy to words of hope

1:48 Cattle on the loose following K-10/I-435 crash

0:45 DeShone Kizer on being a day one starter and playing for Andy Reid

2:52 Sophie Cunningham: 'We didn't have enough poise tonight'