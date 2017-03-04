Washington’s John Ross record 40-yard dash at Combine impressed NFL players

Do pro football players ever watch the NFL Combine?
The answer is unequivocally yes. We know this because Washington receiver John Ross ran a blazing 40-yard dash at the Combine on Saturday. His unofficial time was 4.22 seconds, which would be the fastest time in the 40 ever at the Combine.
Chris Johnson, the former Titans star who was with the Cardinals last year, ran a 4.24 when he set the record.
Video: This is what an NFL record 40 looks like.
Ross made it look easy, no?
Johnson apparently tuned in to see Ross’ run, as did Cardinals’ cornerback Patrick Peterson.
WAIT. @WatchJRoss RAN WHAT?????!! #NFLCombine— Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) March 4, 2017
At least one Chiefs player saw the run as well.
You may have heard at Adidas was offering an island to anyone who beat Johnson’s time, but there was one caveat: the player had to be wearing special Adidas shoes. So, no island for Ross.
