Royals TV broadcast team almost lost a key voice in 2017

Apparently, announcer Ryan Lefebvre was close to not calling any Royals television games this season.
A contract snag with Fox Sports threatened to limit Lefebvre to just radio broadcasts this season. Not long ago, the two sides were at an impasse. However, Lefebvre told me that they finally reached an agreement on Wednesday. He signed a three-year contract with Fox Sports Kansas City on Friday.
That deal means Lefebvre will continue to work Royals television broadcasts until the team’s TV deal with FSKC ends in 2019. He also will call a number of games on radio — as he does each year.
Lefebvre told The Star in January that he planned to return to call Royals games, but didn’t know if that meant TV, radio or both.
“Discussions have begun for 2017,” Lefebvre said at the time, “and I look forward to being in whatever booth the Royals want me to be.”
That nearly meant a radio-only gig, before a last-minute deal was struck.
The Royals’ first televised game at spring training will be March 10 against the Oakland A’s.
