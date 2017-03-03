Watch pee-wee basketball coach viciously block shot of one of his players

4:30 KU's Frank Mason delivers his farewell speech on Senior Night Pause

2:10 Chiefs player Chris Jones and others pack up lockers at end of season

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband

2:08 Dangerous intersection concerns neighborhood residents

0:57 Royals' Lorenzo Cain, Ned Yost and Sluggerrr sign autographs

6:00 KU coach Bill Self praises Jayhawks for playing through 'crap and distractions that this team has listened to'

1:25 Kansas Supreme Court school funding decision: How we got here

36:46 Royals Facebook Live: Spring training talk with Rustin Dodd and Ryan Lefebvre

4:46 Former Mizzou star Shane Ray of the Broncos launches charity in KC