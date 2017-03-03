For Pete's Sake

Watch pee-wee basketball coach viciously block shot of one of his players

By Pete Grathoff

We all learn lessons in life, and some come the hard way.

It would be nice if each time we did something that needed correcting, a person would just pat us on the back and say, “Hey, it needs to be done this way.”

But if you’re coaching, say, a little kid’s basketball game, and a player on your team starts to dribble in the wrong direction, you’ve may need to use a stick to get the message across.

Or in this case, a vicious block.

This is a video from Scout’s Focus, and hopefully you’ll note that the kid whose shot at glory ends badly was shooting at the wrong basket.

There is no word on when or where this happened, but hey, it’s a good for a laugh.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

For Pete's Sake

