Royals players love In-N-Out Burger as much as the rest of us

Here is another example that shows professional athletes are just people, like you and me.
On Monday, Royals catcher Salvador Perez hit a home run and a double in a spring-training game against the Seattle Mariners and raised his average to .800. It was a heck of a start for Perez.
Among those who were impressed: Royals left-hander Danny Duffy, who tweeted this:
@SalvadorPerez15 what have you been eating, bro?— Danny Duffy (@Duff805) February 27, 2017
Well, that’s interesting, because here was the reply from Royals’ first baseman Eric Hosmer, who apparently made a run to In-N-Out Burger with Perez.
@Duff805 @SalvadorPerez15 pic.twitter.com/7ePPVSMxwg— Eric Hosmer (@TheRealHos35) February 27, 2017
Here's a better one @Duff805 @SalvadorPerez15 pic.twitter.com/6IWjQb10fr— Eric Hosmer (@TheRealHos35) February 27, 2017
Perez had a very good excuse for getting In-N-Out: It was his cheat day. At least that’s how this message translates:
@TheRealHos35 @Duff805 mala mía cheat day tú sabes— Salvador Perez (@SalvadorPerez15) February 27, 2017
Duffy wasn’t about to judge. That makes sense, because if you’ve ever had In-N-Out, you make an effort to return.
In N Out Fer Dayzzzz https://t.co/8G5EDkLXwi— Danny Duffy (@Duff805) February 27, 2017
For the record, Royals left fielder Alex Gordon is not on Twitter, so I can’t confirm if he was among those who were eating In-N-Out.
Who am I kidding? Of course he wasn’t.
