For Pete's Sake

March 1, 2017 10:46 AM

Royals players love In-N-Out Burger as much as the rest of us

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

Here is another example that shows professional athletes are just people, like you and me.

On Monday, Royals catcher Salvador Perez hit a home run and a double in a spring-training game against the Seattle Mariners and raised his average to .800. It was a heck of a start for Perez.

Among those who were impressed: Royals left-hander Danny Duffy, who tweeted this:

Well, that’s interesting, because here was the reply from Royals’ first baseman Eric Hosmer, who apparently made a run to In-N-Out Burger with Perez.

Perez had a very good excuse for getting In-N-Out: It was his cheat day. At least that’s how this message translates:

Duffy wasn’t about to judge. That makes sense, because if you’ve ever had In-N-Out, you make an effort to return.

For the record, Royals left fielder Alex Gordon is not on Twitter, so I can’t confirm if he was among those who were eating In-N-Out.

Who am I kidding? Of course he wasn’t.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Related content

For Pete's Sake

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Louisville's Rick Pitino on run-in with North Carolina fan

View more video

Sports Videos