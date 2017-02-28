For Pete's Sake

February 28, 2017 10:44 PM

Little kid at college game climbs basketball hoop to dislodge ball

By Pete Grathoff

Allen Fieldhouse. Cameron Indoor Stadium. Rupp Arena. Pauley Pavilion.

None of those legendary basketball arenas has ever seen a feat like the one that happened Tuesday night at the Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho.

During the Boise State men’s basketball game against Fresno State, an odd play left the basketball stuck behind the backboard. The Bulldogs players tried to knock the ball free with a mop handle and then a basketball.

An official offered a suggestion. The announcers seemed baffled. Nothing was working.

Just when it seemed to be a lost cause, a man lifted up a young boy and asked him to go get the ball. That kid is now a hero:

For Pete's Sake

