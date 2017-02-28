For Pete's Sake

February 28, 2017

Chiefs players, fans bid farewell to running back Jamaal Charles

By Pete Grathoff

It wasn’t unexpected, but that doesn’t lessen the sting for many Chiefs fans.

On Tuesday, the Chiefs released running back Jamaal Charles, who rushed for 7,260 yards and 43 touchdowns in nine seasons with the team.

The reaction — from fans and teammates — was a mixture of sadness and gratitude for what Charles had done for the Chiefs.

