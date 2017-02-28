Chiefs players, fans bid farewell to running back Jamaal Charles

It wasn’t unexpected, but that doesn’t lessen the sting for many Chiefs fans.
On Tuesday, the Chiefs released running back Jamaal Charles, who rushed for 7,260 yards and 43 touchdowns in nine seasons with the team.
The reaction — from fans and teammates — was a mixture of sadness and gratitude for what Charles had done for the Chiefs.
A simple thank you for everything family!!! @jcharles25 pic.twitter.com/cjQQbP6hb5— Charcandrick West (@Charcandrick26) February 28, 2017
Nothing but the utmost respect for you @jcharles25 !! One of the greatest!— Allen Bailey (@AllenBailey57) February 28, 2017
Thank you @jcharles25 for how you represented #ChiefsKingdom on and off the field. pic.twitter.com/wEdFNiJfIh— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 28, 2017
What a true leader, on & off the Field. One of the most inspirational individuals I've ever came across. May god bless you https://t.co/aSQ890nNn8— Chris Jones (@stonecoldjones_) February 28, 2017
@Chiefs @TerezPaylor pic.twitter.com/es1tG5lZg1— John Fitz (@johnfitz508) February 28, 2017
@Chiefs pic.twitter.com/YdjUHAqS9L— Andy Reid (@FauxAndyReid) February 28, 2017
Good luck Jamaal. Go get a ring with a team that actually knows how to win one.— ▓ ᴮᴿᴱᵀᵀ ▓ (@bflippin) February 28, 2017
We'll miss you Jamaal#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/QObZidERTo— Chris Sembower (@ChrisSembower) February 28, 2017
Very sad but a lot of us saw it coming I think. We'll miss you Jamaal. #CHIEFSKINGDOM #FOREVERACHIEF pic.twitter.com/ytBWxpov0j— Mason Knotts (@chief__mason) February 28, 2017
Gonna miss seeing #25 in red #ThankYouJamaal https://t.co/jWNUGxSfhT— Kane Kelly (@kanekelly1) February 28, 2017
@Chiefs pic.twitter.com/3byCzW9m6U— Brandon Burton (@BurtMeisterKc) February 28, 2017
So sad to see Jamaal go— Brett (@B2theK07) February 28, 2017
@Chiefs pic.twitter.com/pPrBWWdB44— BLB (@BLB_Chiefs) February 28, 2017
So many feels. #thankyouJamaal @jcharles25— Scooter McGavin (@Scottbarbecues) February 28, 2017
@Chiefs @NFL pic.twitter.com/W9CNdPOapC— Cool Cat In Hat (@tb95_b) February 28, 2017
February 28, 2017
Chiefs losing Jamaal— Ben Lieberman (@WhiteBoyBenji) February 28, 2017
Best of wishes to Jamaal Charles. Crazy to see a guy like him go.— Dalton Endecott (@MrEndecott17) February 28, 2017
Thank you for your countless memories made in red and yellow @jcharles25 you'll be missed! #ChiefsKingdom #ThankYouJamaal— Brady (@KING_B32) February 28, 2017
