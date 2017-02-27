Crying Jordan comes out as sports world reacts to Oscars flub

I don’t know if there is a sports equivalent for the Academy Awards mistake made Sunday night.
Warren Beatty was clearly confused as he opened the envelope for Best Picture, and Faye Dunaway then incorrectly called the winner as “La La Land.” The producers of the movie got their Oscars and gave at least one speech when someone came in and announced that the real winner was “Moonlight.”
Here is the craziness if you want to watch:
No team in a major sport gets a trophy and then finds out it didn’t win (not including Olympic drug scandals).
The nearest comparison: the 2003 Fiesta Bowl. There was a phantom pass-interference call on Miami that gave Ohio State a fresh set of downs after the Hurricanes had stopped the Buckeyes and thought they’d won 24-17 in overtime. Fireworks went off at the stadium, but Ohio State had new life and won in double overtime.
But I digress. The sports world had a lot of fun with Academy Awards mishap.
La La Land failed to make a "football move" after the reception.— Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) February 27, 2017
The Warriors. The Indians. The Falcons. La La Land. What a year.— Wayne Randazzo (@WayneRandazzo) February 27, 2017
"6 field goals!" pic.twitter.com/3Iyj31hled— Conrad McGorkin (@ConradMcGorkin) February 27, 2017
La La Land thought they had it... pic.twitter.com/AMwkumZS4A— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 27, 2017
How we imagine ALL of Atlanta felt....#Oscars pic.twitter.com/dFIephjEoD— 120 Sports (@120Sports) February 27, 2017
#Oscars pic.twitter.com/ujPLoDdqRJ— Rafa Nieves (@mlb_agent) February 27, 2017
A look at the dramatic turn in win probability in #Moonlight's best picture win at the #Oscars. La La Land had a 99.6% chance of winning. pic.twitter.com/bOL4sjyFxZ— Thomas Bassinger (@tometrics) February 27, 2017
SUPER BOWL: Nobody can top that ending!— Scotty Potty (@IrrelevantScott) February 27, 2017
OSCARS: Hold my beer
More fake news. https://t.co/MiedzJBXEu— Everett Teaford (@ETeaparty25) February 27, 2017
Now I'm wondering if the Royals actually won the 2014 World Series.— Royals Review (@royalsreview) February 27, 2017
The man to blame for #Oscars— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) February 27, 2017
Dr. Nicholls switched the samples. pic.twitter.com/xXt1AP4UMA
WE DID IT pic.twitter.com/VHbpohn1dX— Bucky Isotope (@BuckyIsotope) February 27, 2017
Warren Beatty / Faye Dunaway... we needed you here also. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/4k8l2xh5uO— Maximiliano Bretos (@mbretosESPN) February 27, 2017
