February 24, 2017 2:46 PM

Chiefs tweet fun message about Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas’ football form

By Pete Grathoff

It’s not uncommon to see Royals players tossing a football before a game during the regular season. It’s a good way for the player to loosen up his arm, and it’s fun, too.

This also happens at spring training, and the Chiefs took note of a photo of Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas preparing to throw a pass. The Chiefs had this fun tweet:

Mike Moustakas, two-sport star? Might be a little late for that.

But it’s not just Moustakas who was tossing the pigskin around in Surprise, Ariz. Jason Hammel was catching some passes, as you can see in this video from 610 Sports:

