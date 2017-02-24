World’s 67th ranked golfer: Tiger Woods ‘knows he can’t beat anybody’

Tiger Woods’ comeback has not gone smoothly.
Late last year, Woods finished 15th in the 18-man Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. In January, he missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open. Earlier this month, Woods pulled out of the Dubai Desert Classic (back spasms) after shooting a 77 in the first round.
Woods, 41, later announced that he would skip the Genesis Open and Honda Classic.
Is Woods’ career in jeopardy? Pro golfer Pat Perez said yes while he was on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio on Thursday.
“The bottom line is he knows he can’t beat anybody,” said Perez, the world’s No. 67 golfer. “But what he does is he’s got this new corporation that he started, so he has to keep his name relevant to keep the corporation going. So he’s going to show up to a few events, he’s going to try to play. He’s going to show his — what’s the bag? — he’s going to show the Monster bag. He’s going to show the TaylorMade driver. He’s gonna get on TV. He’s got the Nike clothes — he’s gotta keep that stuff relevant.
“But the bottom line is he knows he can’t beat anybody. He knows it. I mean, the guy shot 77. That guy can’t shoot 77. And then what does he do the next day? ‘Ah, my back’s gone.’ He knows he can’t beat anybody.”
Perez, who also noted that Woods is still the biggest name in golf, said that if Woods misses the Masters in April, he likely won’t play at all in 2017.
“If he doesn’t play Augusta, then it’s over,” Perez said. “I can tell you that right now. If he does not play Augusta, it’s over.”
