February 23, 2017 7:58 AM

Rick Pitino had heated exchange with North Carolina fan, later called him a ‘coward’

By Pete Grathoff

Things are heating up in college basketball. And not necessarily in a good way.

On Wednesday night, Louisville coach Rick Pitino had trouble with a fan. It came at halftime of the Cardinals’ game at North Carolina, which the Tar Heels won 74-63. Pitino was livid.

Sports Illustrated NFL writer Jonathan Jones caught part of the disturbance:

Here is another look (from the Lexington Herald Leader):

After the game, Pitino was asked what happened.

“He just got in my face and said something I didn’t like,” Pitino said. “I take it from students all the time. You expect it from students. But from an adult, and then turns his back on me like he’s a coward ... And he is a coward.”

Louisville's Rick Pitino on run-in with North Carolina fan

Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino talked about his heated exchange with a North Carolina fan on Wednesday night.

 

North Carolina said the fan was ejected.

Roy Williams told ESPN: “I don’t like that. We’re North Carolina. We don’t have to be like everybody else. You can raise Cain, you can boo, but you don’t have to say stuff that we as coaches have to put up with on the road. I hope that never happens again at North Carolina.”

Louisville's Rick Pitino on run-in with North Carolina fan

