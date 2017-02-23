Louisville's Rick Pitino on run-in with North Carolina fan

Cab driver Sam Snow picked up three passengers on their way to the Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. on Friday. During their conversation, they ask the Steelers fan who he thinks is the greatest quarterback of all time. Watch Snow's reaction to who is sitting in the back seat of his car.
The football team at Foothill High School in Palo Cedro, Calif. came forward to show appreciation for Ashley Adamietz, a senior cheerleader battling Leukemia. Each player placed an orange rose at her feet before their game on Friday, Sept. 2. Orange is the color of leukemia awareness. The full KRCR story: http://bit.ly/krcrtv