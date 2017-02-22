For Pete's Sake

February 22, 2017 8:19 PM

KU fans celebrate 13th straight Big 12 basketball championship

By Pete Grathoff

The Kansas basketball’s reign over the Big 12 is now in its teenage years.

With a win over TCU on Wednesday at Allen Fieldhouse, KU secured no worse than a tie of its 13th straight Big 12 championship. It’s an amazing achievement, and Jayhawks fans were fired up.

