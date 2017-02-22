‘My baby’ Royals’ Lorenzo Cain hides his glove from his wife and kids during the offseason

The Wilson Sporting Goods company on Wednesday delivered new, custom gloves to the Royals players at spring training in Surprise, Ariz.
Royals outfielder Lorenzo Cain received new gloves, but he plans to use the same one he’s had for years. In fact, Cain calls his glove his “baby.”
You may have seen other gloves with some bright colors or other designs. However, Cain likes the simplicity of the glove that has made many, many phenomenal catches through the years.
It doesn’t have a name, but Cain did call it the playmaker.
Cain openly admits he has a special bond with the glove, and he keeps it from his young sons.
“I don’t know about anyone else’s relationship, but I can explain my relationship,” Cain told reporters in Surprise. “Very close. It can’t be touched the entire offseason. It only comes out at game time. No practice. I don’t practice with it ever. It only sees the field during game time.
“In the offseason, my kids try to get to it, so I’ve got to put it up high, top shelf, so they can’t reach it. They can’t be playing with that glove. I’m very, very, very attached to my glove.”
It’s not just the kids that Cain needs to hide it from.
“My wife (Jenny) she likes to mess around with me,” Cain said. “Every now and then, she finds it, so I’m starting to hide it from her as well.”
There’s more from Cain in the video from The Star’s Dave Eulitt.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
