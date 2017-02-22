John Calipari cut short halftime interview while being heckled by Mizzou student section

Back in the day, The Antlers* were known to get under the skin of opponents at Missouri home basketball games, particularly conference foes.
*Not the band, but a segment of the student section
Truth be told, this sometimes led to the Antlers being kicked out of games for their less-than-civil actions.
In recent years, crowds have thinned at Mizzou Arena for men’s basketball games, but there was a vocal bunch on hand Tuesday night for the Tigers’ 72-62 loss to No. 11 Kentucky. Wildcats coach John Calipari got a technical foul in the second half, but he had high praise for the Tigers.
However, Calipari appeared less than thrilled with the student section. He cut shot a halftime interview, and, well, I might have done the same if people were telling me I suck. Or rather chanting that.
Here is a clip of Calipari declining to answer a question about the Mizzou student section, which ended a halftime interview. It is from Twitter user Mike Rutherford.
Best halftime interview of the season pic.twitter.com/KXuwMkU3TS— Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) February 22, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
