February 22, 2017 7:59 AM

John Calipari cut short halftime interview while being heckled by Mizzou student section

By Pete Grathoff

Back in the day, The Antlers* were known to get under the skin of opponents at Missouri home basketball games, particularly conference foes.

*Not the band, but a segment of the student section

Truth be told, this sometimes led to the Antlers being kicked out of games for their less-than-civil actions.

In recent years, crowds have thinned at Mizzou Arena for men’s basketball games, but there was a vocal bunch on hand Tuesday night for the Tigers’ 72-62 loss to No. 11 Kentucky. Wildcats coach John Calipari got a technical foul in the second half, but he had high praise for the Tigers.

However, Calipari appeared less than thrilled with the student section. He cut shot a halftime interview, and, well, I might have done the same if people were telling me I suck. Or rather chanting that.

Here is a clip of Calipari declining to answer a question about the Mizzou student section, which ended a halftime interview. It is from Twitter user Mike Rutherford.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

