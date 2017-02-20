For Pete's Sake

February 20, 2017 12:14 PM

Salvy and Butera talk hair, and other fun moments from Royals photo day

By Pete Grathoff

I understand if you’re stuck in Kansas City on a dreary 65-degree day and are bummed you can’t be in Arizona watching the Royals at spring training.

OK, maybe you’re not so bummed out about the weather (it’s been something of a dream), but there was a lot of activity on Monday at Royals spring training, and it looked like fun.

Monday was photo day and that meant the players were posing for videos you’ll see at Kauffman Stadium this summer, along with photos for the likes of Major League Baseball and the Kansas City Star. The Royals and players shared some fun moments from photo day in Surprise, Ariz.

 

Modeling 101 with @hosmer305. #RoyalsST

A post shared by @kcroyals on

 

Photo Day @kcroyals

A post shared by ALCIDES ESCOBAR 2 (@alcidesescobar2) on

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Blond-tipped hair conversation between Royals' Lorenzo Cain and Salvador Perez

