Salvy and Butera talk hair, and other fun moments from Royals photo day

I understand if you’re stuck in Kansas City on a dreary 65-degree day and are bummed you can’t be in Arizona watching the Royals at spring training.
OK, maybe you’re not so bummed out about the weather (it’s been something of a dream), but there was a lot of activity on Monday at Royals spring training, and it looked like fun.
Monday was photo day and that meant the players were posing for videos you’ll see at Kauffman Stadium this summer, along with photos for the likes of Major League Baseball and the Kansas City Star. The Royals and players shared some fun moments from photo day in Surprise, Ariz.
Salvy just wants some LoCain love. #RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/PembuRhTzL— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 20, 2017
He's a natural. #RoyalsST @SalvadorPerez15 pic.twitter.com/2mtetu7hby— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 20, 2017
Welcome to Photo Day! @Duff805 #RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/h4vKIO4DBT— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 20, 2017
Well I was just talking about @Duff805 w/@drewbutera when @SalvadorPerez15 jumped in to discuss hair pic.twitter.com/fVN0CIYgMT— Joel Goldberg (@goldbergkc) February 20, 2017
Photo Day from the eyes of @drewbutera! Check out our Snapchat as he wears Spectacles around. #RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/ytCH4scMdA— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 20, 2017
