Liberty North wrestler couldn’t stop hugging people after winning state title

There were a lot of happy people this past weekend in Columbia at the Missouri state wrestling tournament.
However, no one was probably more excited than Liberty North senior Daterraion Richardson, who won the Class 4 heavyweight title. After securing the win, Richardson began hugging a bunch of people, including the referee.
Richardson was delirious with joy as you can see in this video from Twitter user Andy Meyer:
Liberty North's Daterraion Richardson joyously hugging everyone in sight after winning Eagles 1st ever state title. pic.twitter.com/QG6Jn4RVjY— Andy Meyer (@andymeyer124) February 19, 2017
Earlier this month, Richardson received a scholarship to play football at Southeast Missouri and started a Go Fund Me page so he could buy a car and come home to visit his family.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments