A bigger prize came after she hit half-court shot: proposal from Dunkin’ Donuts mascot

Yeah, I get it. Those in-game proposals at sporting events are either boring or contrived. But this one involved a Dunkin’ Donuts mascot costume and a half-court shot, so you might just like it.
During Thursday night’s Siena basketball game against Manhattan, a fan named Erin Tobin made a half-court shot during a timeout. It was part of a Dunkin’ Donuts promotion, so Tobin didn’t think much of the mascot who was on the court.
“I was jumping up and down after hitting the shot, since my brother said he’d give me $50 if I even hit the rim,” Tobin told the Daily Gazette. “And then I turn around expecting a gift card from Dunkin’ Donuts and there he was on his knees, and I didn’t have any words.”
The guy on his knee — who was in the Dunkin’ Donuts mascot costume — was boyfriend Steve Duckett, who proposed to Tobin. There was one problem with the plan: Duckett initially didn’t factor in that Tobin would make the shot
His reaction, according to the Daily Gazette: “Oh, no! And then I said to myself, ‘Of course she would hit the shot.’ ”
