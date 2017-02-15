Cubs made highlight reel of Travis Wood’s hitting, fielding … and pitching

Do not be surprised if you see new Royals pitcher Travis Wood pinch-hit at some point this season.
I’m not kidding.
Wood, who officially joined the Royals on Wednesday, could be used in one of those crazy extra-inning games that every team seems to play each season. You know the ones when neither team has a pinch-hitter left, other than a pitcher. Know this: Wood can rake.
In last year’s National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants, Wood hit a home run, and he has nine career dingers. The Royals noted that among active pitchers, only Madison Bumgarner (14) and Yovani Gallardo (12) have more.
That’s not all. Last season, Wood made three appearances in left field.
In fact, the Chicago Cubs made a highlight reel for Wood’s time with the North Siders and it showed his abilities at the plate and in the field field. Oh, and as a pitcher, too.
Thank you to World Series Champion Travis Wood for all the moments only he could provide. pic.twitter.com/mk4XVRCY1b— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 15, 2017
In that Cubs World Series celebration, which was part of the highlight reel, that was Wood who took off his shirt at Grant Park.
