Even Kate Upton says ‘Apparently, it’s Sports Illustrated nude magazine’

Sports Illustrated went back to an old favorite for its cover model for the annual swimsuit issue. Model Kate Upton is on the cover for the third time.
In fact, there are three different covers, and they were all unveiled on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday night. Here they are:
I’m not sure you’re going to see some of those swimsuits around here this summer.
As he looked at one of the covers, Kimmel had a question that many of you might be asking.
“Is that really a swimsuit that you’re wearing,” Kimmel asked, “because that seems just like a hammock that got torn to bits.”
“I’m pretty sure that’s just a rope,” Upton replied. “Apparently, it’s Sports Illustrated nude magazine.”
Upton pointed to another cover and said with a laugh: “And I think that the other one is just a necklace. This hand was very important in this picture.”
Kimmel joked: “This hand was the difference between SI and Playboy, really, is what it was.”
Indeed.
Upton was also on the cover in 2012 and 2013. Here is the 2013 cover:
#Fashion #Model KATE UPTON 2013 Sports Illustrated Magazine #HannahDavis Katherine Webb Anne V https://t.co/bjbjhuscIu pic.twitter.com/C3qnssvINr— Celebrity Zone (@lillianduhones) November 11, 2016
This was in 2012:
#FBF the 2012 SI Swim catalog with Kate Upton on the cover pic.twitter.com/GjNoCJV8p1— VS Angels Israel (@vs_israel) February 6, 2015
