Five other Royals who were injured in freak off-the-field accidents

The good news is that Royals left-hander Brian Flynn wasn’t more seriously injured.
Royals manager Ned Yost revealed Tuesday that Flynn fell through the roof of his barn in Oklahoma shortly before the start of spring training. Flynn broke a rib and sustained three non-displaced fractures in his vertebrae.
It’s not the first time that a Royals player has suffered a freak injury. Here are five other incidents.
Mark Quinn
Quinn, an outfielder, missed spring training in 2002 after he broke a rib while Kung-Fu fighting with his brother.
“I was just kind of playing around with my brother, doing a little Kung-Fu sparring,” Quinn told The Star at the time. “There’s limited space in my condo, and I was backing up, tripped and fell.”
When he fell, Quinn’s back hit the edge of a wooden chair, causing the fracture.
George Brett
In 1983, Brett was doing laundry when he heard that Bill Buckner was coming to bat. As Brett ran to the television, Brett hit a door jam and broke a toe.
That landed him on the disabled list.
Kevin Appier
Appier appeared in just three games in 1998 after having surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. While a clear connection was never made, the injury may have been the result of when Appier fell off his porch while carrying baby-shower gifts for his sister in November 1997.
Appier had three ligaments repaired around his collarbone after the fall. But at spring training, Appier’s velocity was down considerably and he had the surgery on his labrum.
Jeremy Giambi
In 1999, Giambi needed staples in his head and stitches near his eye after he said a toolbox fell on his head.
If that sounds silly, it is. Mike Sweeney recounted what really happened on that June day. After fishing with Sweeney and Jed Hansen, Giambi found a four-wheel ATV vehicle at Kevin Appier’s farm.
Despite saying he had experience driving an ATV, Giambi flipped the vehicle on its top and was injured. However, he wasn’t placed on the disabled list.
John Bale
The left-handed Bale was recovering from a fatigued shoulder in 2008, and apparently wasn’t happy with the speed of his return. Bale punched a door at the team hotel in Cleveland and broke his hand. His pitching hand.
“I’m not pleased, obviously,” manager Trey Hillman said at the time. “Players have to think before they do things.”
Bonus
This doesn’t fit the bill of an injury, but pitcher Kelvin Herrera and Alex Rios both came down with the chicken pox during the 2015 season.
