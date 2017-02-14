For Pete's Sake

February 14, 2017 1:34 PM

Royals share photo of Yordano Ventura’s empty clubhouse stall at spring training

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

It’s been less than a month since Yordano Ventura died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic, but doesn’t it seem longer than that?

As they opened spring training in Surprise, Ariz., the Royals talked about how they won’t forget Ventura. Ventura’s locker remains empty, and there is a memorial cloth on a wall in the clubhouse.

On Tuesday, the Royals shared photos of those memorials to Ventura.

 

He&#39;s always with us. #Ace30 #RoyalsST

A post shared by @kcroyals on

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Related content

For Pete's Sake

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Little kids from both soccer teams join dogpile after a goal

View more video

Sports Videos