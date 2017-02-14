Royals share photo of Yordano Ventura’s empty clubhouse stall at spring training

It’s been less than a month since Yordano Ventura died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic, but doesn’t it seem longer than that?
As they opened spring training in Surprise, Ariz., the Royals talked about how they won’t forget Ventura. Ventura’s locker remains empty, and there is a memorial cloth on a wall in the clubhouse.
On Tuesday, the Royals shared photos of those memorials to Ventura.
He's always with us. #Ace30 pic.twitter.com/9HqhWmE2xe— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 14, 2017
