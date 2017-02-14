Dick Vitale blasts KU fans who left Monday’s game early: ‘You can’t be just a front runner’

Dick Vitale has been calling basketball games for nearly 40 years, but he could not believe his eyes on Monday night.
I’m not talking about Kansas’ stunning 84-80 win in overtime against West Virginia. In the second half, he was stunned that KU fans were leaving Allen Fieldhouse when it appeared that the Jayhawks were headed to defeat.
KU trailed 64-50 with 2:43 to play when ESPN showed a shot of the stands as KU fans were exiting.
Here is part of what Vitale said: “What are these Jayhawks fans doing? ... They can’t do that, walk out on the kids. You can’t be just a front runner.”
This is the clip, and you can judge for yourself if it was too harsh.
I’m guessing that many of the fans made their way back to their seats as the Jayhawks began their comeback. In overtime, ESPN trolled those who left.
