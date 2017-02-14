KU’s win probability was less than 0.1 percent late in Monday’s game

This wasn’t quite the odds given to, say, Lloyd from “Dumb and Dumber,” but the Kansas men’s basketball team had no business winning Monday’s game against West Virginia at Allen Fieldhouse.
Jake Thompson, who is a PhD candidate in Research, Evaluation, Measurement, and Statistics at the KU, shares win probablities during Jayhawks’ games, and — this should come as no surprise to anyone — West Virginia had Monday’s game in the bag.
The Jayhawks rallied for an 84-80 win in overtime, despite being down by 14 with 2 minutes, 58 seconds to play. At one point, Thompson calculated that KU had a less than 0.1 percent chance to win. By comparison, the Patriots at one point had a 0.3 percent chance to win Super Bowl LI.
With 1:13 remaining, #kubball trails 67-60. Win probability now at <0.1%. pic.twitter.com/TGQN4AsRpG— Jake Thompson (@jakethomp) February 14, 2017
You frequently see this charts in sports games, but wow, that’s striking.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
