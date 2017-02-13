For Pete's Sake

February 13, 2017 10:12 AM

Danny Duffy held an impromptu (and fun) Twitter Q&A with Royals fans

Royals left-hander Danny Duffy departed from Surprise, Ariz., on Sunday, and didn’t have the best seat on the plane.

Rather than focus on the person next to him, Duffy decided to be proactive. He asked fans on Twitter to send some questions his way.

Duffy answered questions about his dog, his hat size, his favorite player, his toughest batter to face and many more. It was a fun exchange.

