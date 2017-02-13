Danny Duffy held an impromptu (and fun) Twitter Q&A with Royals fans

Royals left-hander Danny Duffy departed from Surprise, Ariz., on Sunday, and didn’t have the best seat on the plane.
Rather than focus on the person next to him, Duffy decided to be proactive. He asked fans on Twitter to send some questions his way.
Duffy answered questions about his dog, his hat size, his favorite player, his toughest batter to face and many more. It was a fun exchange.
To all those tuned in, im in the air, next to the loudest nose breather of all time. Hit ur boy with some questions and i'll kindly answer..— Danny Duffy (@Duff805) February 13, 2017
8. Dont judge me though, man. https://t.co/jUKAFf29fs— Danny Duffy (@Duff805) February 13, 2017
February 13, 2017
Anthony Lerew and its not close https://t.co/n48HAedAz1— Danny Duffy (@Duff805) February 13, 2017
Sadie May Kobe Mouzabi Duffy https://t.co/mQPOfHAArM— Danny Duffy (@Duff805) February 13, 2017
One at a time https://t.co/dTd7FNdsxN— Danny Duffy (@Duff805) February 13, 2017
Brandon Ingram. He's the future. Great pic! https://t.co/Z5o6asafn7— Danny Duffy (@Duff805) February 13, 2017
Da boyz https://t.co/v9mdcyzVc0— Danny Duffy (@Duff805) February 13, 2017
Derek jeter. That dude owns me. Let alone everything https://t.co/83lnjv5VZH— Danny Duffy (@Duff805) February 13, 2017
Sal. Biggest hands ever. https://t.co/6VJJKxAQqB— Danny Duffy (@Duff805) February 13, 2017
James shields https://t.co/4NNiUMe2iH— Danny Duffy (@Duff805) February 13, 2017
Michael joseph piazza born 9/4/68 norristown PA https://t.co/9lh0hMEU0a— Danny Duffy (@Duff805) February 13, 2017
St louis. The rivalry is so fun. And ive been on base, which is kinda tight https://t.co/lYZygq73zC— Danny Duffy (@Duff805) February 13, 2017
Anything but friends in low places https://t.co/bhwvVxgqxw— Danny Duffy (@Duff805) February 13, 2017
Air mags purchase today https://t.co/Qw2aj74QJm— Danny Duffy (@Duff805) February 13, 2017
Id feel awful stopping a beating heart. https://t.co/68D43d1ld8— Danny Duffy (@Duff805) February 13, 2017
#BuryMeARoyal https://t.co/xA6goGhiNY— Danny Duffy (@Duff805) February 13, 2017
Gravity. Im so tight at levitating https://t.co/Rrp8ItkJT8— Danny Duffy (@Duff805) February 13, 2017
Honestly? "Missing You" by puffy..... then, "vex me" by @JBoogMusic https://t.co/NahVApW6LH— Danny Duffy (@Duff805) February 13, 2017
Dude, filibertos.... el mirage. Dont nobody know if though. Its so good https://t.co/2QbwHGERZq— Danny Duffy (@Duff805) February 13, 2017
Like tom cruise on oprah brotha. https://t.co/Dlh1StVw7m— Danny Duffy (@Duff805) February 13, 2017
Pursuit of happiness https://t.co/kjrX1I6nYD— Danny Duffy (@Duff805) February 13, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments