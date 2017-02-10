Broncos special-teams coordinator Brock Olivo unveils ‘KILL it’ plan

Brock Olivo made an impact in his very first news conference as the Denver Broncos special-teams coordinator.
Olivo, who had been the Chiefs’ assistant special-teams coach the previous three seasons, was hired on Jan. 20 by Denver.
On Tuesday, he met with the Denver media and made headlines with his an acronym he plans to implement: KILL it. That is: “Keep It Likeable and Learnable.”
“We’re not just going to say you have X, you have O. We’re going to make sure they understand why they’ve got X and why they have O,” Olivo told the Denver Post. “We’re going to be simple. We’re going to play fast. We’re going to play hard. We’re going to turn our guys loose.”
Olivo grew up in St. Louis and played at Missouri from 1994-97, and had the third-most rushing yards in school history (3,026).
After five years in the NFL, spent time in Italy and then was running backs coach with the Omaha Nighthawks of the United Football League. In 2012, he was on Coastal Carolina’s staff before joining the Chiefs.
