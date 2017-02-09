Jason Hammel asked for a good place for barbecue and Royals fans overwhelmed him

Poor Jason Hammel.
The new Royals pitcher asked for suggestions on where to get good barbecue, and Kansas City fans overwhelmed him.
But, hey, if you’re going to ask about where to go eat barbecue, you’d better expect a lot of responses. This is what he tweeted on Wednesday.
I want to BBQ (Be Back Quick) in KC! Royals Nation, what are your favorite BBQ spots? I am gonna love this city!— Jason Hammel (@HammelTime39) February 8, 2017
Jack Stack responded quickly:
@HammelTime39 welcome to the @Royals! We can't wait for season to start! Come on by whenever you want to enjoy some 'cue!— Jack Stack Barbecue (@jackstackbbq) February 9, 2017
Here are some of the other suggestions that fans tweeted. This is just a very small portion of those tweets, but it gives you an idea of what Hammel saw.
@HammelTime39 Q39 for brisket and Plowboys for burnt ends— ❄ MHarvey ❄ (@mharvey816) February 8, 2017
@HammelTime39 Gates and the criminally undermentioned LCs— Scott Taylor (@Scott_ZT) February 8, 2017
@HammelTime39 Joes KC and get the Z-Man— #LetsThrowFire RIPYO (@KCDave85) February 8, 2017
.@HammelTime39 @royalsreview Try @GatesBBQ @ArthurBryantsKC @Q39KC @jackstackbbq @rosedaleBBQ @woodyardbbq @CharBarKC @joeskc & LC's BBQ— Tom Krewson (@Krew723) February 8, 2017
@HammelTime39 Woodyard is a sleeper. Get the burnt end chili or ribs.— BobbyN (@bubbanorrisv2) February 8, 2017
@HammelTime39 @Q39KC @jackstackbbq @joeskc @SmokehouseBBQZR the list goes on & on!— Paul Smith (@psmith23) February 8, 2017
@HammelTime39 @SSJWHB Got try SLAPS Jason, best pulled pork sandwich you'll ever have!— Carl Spackler (@JudgeIto4) February 9, 2017
@HammelTime39 @ZardaBBQ it's a must!— Stephie (@StephByram) February 9, 2017
@HammelTime39 Jack Stack, Joe's KC, Gates, Q39, Burnt End BBQ, Jon Russell BBQ, and The Blind Box. All are worthy of a visit.— J. R. Cook @BlizzPro (@Eldorian) February 8, 2017
@HammelTime39 Joe's KC, Q-39, Roscoes, Brobecks, Pappa Bobs— Kevin Riley (@kriley111) February 9, 2017
@HammelTime39 one that's been around a long time but not as trendy is Sneads @Sneads_BBQ known for their brownies (aka burnt ends).EnjoyKC.— Kate Pearce ⚾ (@KittyCat1964) February 9, 2017
@HammelTime39 it's sall about BBs Lawnside BBQ!— Tom Mai (@jeeperdude) February 9, 2017
@HammelTime39 try HawgJaw in riverside. Just a small BBQ shack.— Adam (@AdamRichardsn) February 9, 2017
@HammelTime39 @VisitKC Forget the restaurant. Check out the boys from @SmokinDreamsBBQ don't forget @BBsBBQ for a slab and some Blues— Patrick Cannon (@Merican_BBQSnob) February 9, 2017
@HammelTime39 Jack Stack, Gates, Hickory Pit in Lees Summit— Jack (@Jackcal44) February 9, 2017
I would be remiss if I didn’t include one tweet in particular. In searching the responses to Hammel’s query, this answer made me laugh out loud:
@HammelTime39 the Applebee's on 151st is solid— Alex Nichols (@alexnichols11) February 8, 2017
Less than 24 hours later after first asking for suggestions, Hammel tweeted that he’s got some work to do:
Results r in! The people have spoken. Thx for all the advice/recommendations! With 25+ restaurants mentioned, I have a lot of work to do! https://t.co/EArg44IAk2— Jason Hammel (@HammelTime39) February 9, 2017
I’m sure that I will regret this, but here is a poll of places that you would suggest for Hammel to go eat. For the record, there were only 18 slots on this list, so please feel free to leave a suggestion (or where to eat, not where I can go). I will be curious to see if any one place beats out ‘Other’ on this list:
