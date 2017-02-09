Royals’ Danny Duffy returns to Twitter to ‘be an advocate for Kansas City’

Nearly five years ago, Royals left-hander Danny Duffy was an avid Twitter user who abruptly quit after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
It was the second time Duffy had ended a Twitter account. But Duffy returned on Tuesday (his handle is @Duff805), and explained that he has a different plan for how he’ll spend his time on social media.
“I just kind of feel that it’s almost irresponsible to not use the platform that you have if you use it for good,” Duffy said. “I’ve come a long way from three or four years, tweeting every 30 minutes about something. My sole purpose for Twitter is just to use it to try and help the community and be an advocate for Kansas City in things that improve the city.
“I care about this place so much, it’d be a shame to not use the opportunity to spread the word on things that are constructive.”
That should warm the heart of any Kansas Citian.
Duffy said he’s learned from his last time on Twitter, and plans to avoid the negativity.
“When you’re young, you just give people exactly what they want sometimes,” Duffy said. “I’m not even going to look at my mentions, man.
“I’m just going to tweet out stuff that will help out. Back then, I would have argued with a fifth grader. I’m 28 now. I’ve seen a lot, I’ve learned a lot. There’s nothing but positivity coming out of me now.”
That showed with his first tweet: a photo of Duffy with his mom.
Normally, I would have embedded that tweet here, but …
“I accidentally deleted it,” Duffy said with a laugh. “I forgot how to use Twitter. My thumbs are too big or something. The image is singed into my mind, so I’m cool. I’m all good.
“The tab things on there, I feel like an old dude. It’s pretty self-explanatory, so I figured it out. But I won’t be tweeting a whole lot, but when I do, it’ll be worth something, that’s for sure.”
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments