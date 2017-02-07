Christie Brinkley, at age 63, makes another appearance in Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue

The television show “Parks and Recreation” was good for so many reasons, and one of them was their running jokes.
One of those running gags involved Garry/Jerry/Larry/Terry Gergich (just one guy: played by Jim O’Heir). He was a sad sack guy, and people were amazed that his wife was so beautiful. The wife was played by Christie Brinkley, who never seemed to age in the show, even when the show took a deep look into the future.
Brinkley, who is 63 years old, is a former supermodel who first become known nationally in 1979 when she appeared in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. Well, showing that age means nothing, she is going to be in the new swimsuit issue.
Brinkley told People magazine that she was hesitant at first to make another appearance. Here is what she told People:
“My first thought was, ‘At my age? No way! When I turned 30, I was like, ‘This is the last time I’m posing in a bathing suit!’ When this issue comes out, I’ll be 63. I thought, ‘Those days are over.’ But to get to do it with my girls, I thought, ‘One last go!’ ”
Brinkley posted the photo to her Instagram account, and it shows Brinkley with her daughters, Alexa Ray Joel (who is 31) and Sailor Brinkley Cook (18).
Yes! I am excited to announce that I am back in @si_swimsuit ..I figured with my gorgeous daughters @alexarayjoel and @sailorbrinkleycook by my side whose going to be looking at me! Oh and My kids think I walk on water, so let's not mention the apple box concealed just under the surface. For a preview check out @people.com ..and thank you Sports Illustrated for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date! psI can’t wait to see everyone at VIBES on Feb 17th and 18th in Houston! #proudmomhere!
