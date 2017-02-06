For Pete's Sake

February 6, 2017

Royals’ new billboard highlights team’s 2017 slogan

It’s been a busy couple of days for the Royals.

On Sunday, the Royals unveiled their new slogan for the 2017 season (“Raised Royal”), they reportedly agreed to a contract with pitcher Jason Hammel. And on Monday a new Royals billboard message appeared at 19th and Grand.

I made the one-block trek from The Star’s office to see the billboard, which has a rotating message. There are three messages (you can see them all above and in the following tweet):

You Only Call Him Salvy

You Smile At The Thought of Pine Tar

Your Phone Passcode is 1738

As part of the Royals’ push with the new slogan, they have a place on their website to make a meme. That is why those three particular messages were chosen.

