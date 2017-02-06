Royals’ new billboard highlights team’s 2017 slogan

It’s been a busy couple of days for the Royals.
On Sunday, the Royals unveiled their new slogan for the 2017 season (“Raised Royal”), they reportedly agreed to a contract with pitcher Jason Hammel. And on Monday a new Royals billboard message appeared at 19th and Grand.
I made the one-block trek from The Star’s office to see the billboard, which has a rotating message. There are three messages (you can see them all above and in the following tweet):
You Only Call Him Salvy
You Smile At The Thought of Pine Tar
Your Phone Passcode is 1738
Check out our new #RaisedRoyal rotating board at 19th & Grand that launched in conjunction with today's campaign announcement. pic.twitter.com/KJb2bQV9gC— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 6, 2017
As part of the Royals’ push with the new slogan, they have a place on their website to make a meme. That is why those three particular messages were chosen.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments