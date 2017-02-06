Brad Fanning replaces Danny Parkins on KCSP (610 AM) afternoon show

KCSP (610 AM) has found its man.
Weeks after Danny Parkins left the afternoon show “The Drive,” which he co-hosted with Carrington Harrison, the station has found its replacement. Brad Fanning, the former KCTV (Channel 5) sports anchor, made his debut on Monday.
Help us officially welcome @bradfanningshow to #TheDrive! pic.twitter.com/UFF3IiwhVH— 610 Sports Radio- KC (@610SportsKC) February 6, 2017
Welcome to The Drive @bradfanningshow— Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) February 6, 2017
Fanning, who graduated from Emporia State and worked briefly for The Star, had spent time on various KCSP programs through the years.
Sporting Kansas City approved of the move.
@610SportsKC Congrats on the new gig, @bradfanningshow!— Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) February 6, 2017
Parkins took a job with 670 AM in his hometown of Chicago. On Monday, he sent congratulations to Fanning:
Congrats to my old station for making their pick and to Brad for getting the job. You're in good hands. https://t.co/R6GzXwDfeQ— Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) February 6, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments