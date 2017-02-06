For Pete's Sake

February 6, 2017 3:01 PM

Brad Fanning replaces Danny Parkins on KCSP (610 AM) afternoon show

By Pete Grathoff



KCSP (610 AM) has found its man.

Weeks after Danny Parkins left the afternoon show “The Drive,” which he co-hosted with Carrington Harrison, the station has found its replacement. Brad Fanning, the former KCTV (Channel 5) sports anchor, made his debut on Monday.

Fanning, who graduated from Emporia State and worked briefly for The Star, had spent time on various KCSP programs through the years.

Sporting Kansas City approved of the move.

Parkins took a job with 670 AM in his hometown of Chicago. On Monday, he sent congratulations to Fanning:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

