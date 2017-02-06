Sports fans have never had it better than in the last 12 months of championships

When the Denver Broncos left the field in Santa Clara, Calif., last February as Super Bowl 50 champions, sports fans could not have possibly imagined what was in store for them.
The Broncos’ 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers was a fairly dull game. But since then, it’s been an amazing run of championship events.
Let’s take a look:
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
There were two incredible late shots in this game. North Carolina’s Marcus Paige drained a how’d-he-do-that three-pointer that tied the game late. But then Villanova’s Kris Jenkins won it with a buzzer-beater:
37) kris jenkins' crazy buzzer beater to win the ncaa championship for villanova. pic.twitter.com/LLh71zSDoZ— ㅤ (@FIash07) June 17, 2016
NBA Finals
The Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from a 3-1 deficit and won their first NBA championship after an epic Game 7 victory at Golden State. Kyrie Irving’s clutch three-pointer was huge:
WNBA Finals
The series between the Los Angeles Sparks and Minnesota Lynx went the full five games, and Minnesota hit what looked like a game-winning shot with 15 seconds to play. However, the Sparks won it on a controversial shot with 3 seconds left.
World Series
Cleveland fans made a zillion jokes about the Warriors blowing a 3-to-1 series lead but then watched the Indians barf up that same advantage in the World Series. Good thing they did, because Game 7 was one for the ages: Rajai Davis’ game-tying home run, the rain delay, Ben Zobrist’s clutch double and a mini-rally in the 10th inning by Cleveland. The Cubs won 8-7.
MLS Cup
The Seattle Sounders won their first championship on a penalty-kick shootout that took six rounds. The game also featured one of the greatest saves you’ll ever see:
College football national-championship game
It was essentially a walk-off win for Clemson. The Tigers beat mighty Alabama 35-31 on Deshaun Watson’s touchdown pass with 1 second left in the game. Clemson scored three touchdowns against the best defense in the country in the fourth quarter alone.
