Gisele Bundchen lost it after the Patriots won Super Bowl LI

There were a lot of people thrilled that the Patriots won the Super Bowl.
New England owner Robert Kraft got the ultimate revenge on commissioner Roger Goodell. Tom Brady cemented his place as the greatest quarterback in NFL history (five Super Bowl titles, four Super Bowl MVPs). Coach Bill Belichick even smiled.
But no one was as fired up as model Gisele Bundchen, who is married to Tom Brady. Check out this reaction:
.@giseleofficial wins snapchat. #SuperBowl #SB51 pic.twitter.com/qL4s7uisV2— Steph Jill Cartin (@stephjillcartin) February 6, 2017
Hey @giseleofficial, are you excited the @patriots won the Super Bowl? #SB51 pic.twitter.com/TPhWCn7LuO— NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017
Heck, she even dropped her phone.
Gisele celebrates by spiking her phone. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ttMMA81HfX— the makers market (@MMinTuscaloosa) February 6, 2017
It was five years ago when Bundchen caught a lot of grief when she was caught criticising the Patriots’ receivers. But that’s all in the past and she is in a happy place.
Gisele is happy here in Houston! #SuperBowl #Patriots #Brady @giseleofficial pic.twitter.com/aTuAzTavux— John Kucko (@john_kucko) February 6, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments