For Pete's Sake

February 5, 2017 10:58 PM

Gisele Bundchen lost it after the Patriots won Super Bowl LI

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

There were a lot of people thrilled that the Patriots won the Super Bowl.

New England owner Robert Kraft got the ultimate revenge on commissioner Roger Goodell. Tom Brady cemented his place as the greatest quarterback in NFL history (five Super Bowl titles, four Super Bowl MVPs). Coach Bill Belichick even smiled.

But no one was as fired up as model Gisele Bundchen, who is married to Tom Brady. Check out this reaction:

Heck, she even dropped her phone.

It was five years ago when Bundchen caught a lot of grief when she was caught criticising the Patriots’ receivers. But that’s all in the past and she is in a happy place.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Related content

For Pete's Sake

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Little kids from both soccer teams join dogpile after a goal

View more video

Sports Videos