February 5, 2017 10:20 PM

Pro athletes, including from Chiefs and Royals, praise Patriots’ Tom Brady

By Pete Grathoff

There is no question.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Brady led a 25-point second-half comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI in Houston and New England won 34-28 in overtime.

It was Brady’s fifth Super Bowl title and he won a fourth Super Bowl MVP.

Players from the Chiefs, Royals and other pro teams lavished praise on Brady after the game, as well as a few local celebrities.

 

Greatest comeback ever!!!! Congrats @patriots!

