Pro athletes, including from Chiefs and Royals, praise Patriots’ Tom Brady

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Brady led a 25-point second-half comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI in Houston and New England won 34-28 in overtime.
It was Brady’s fifth Super Bowl title and he won a fourth Super Bowl MVP.
Players from the Chiefs, Royals and other pro teams lavished praise on Brady after the game, as well as a few local celebrities.
TB12=— Chris Conley (@_flight17_) February 6, 2017
Wow! Tom is the— Eric Hosmer (@TheRealHos35) February 6, 2017
Tom Brady is the greatest of all time— Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) February 6, 2017
Tom a bad man!!!— Darren Sproles (@DarrenSproles) February 6, 2017
#RINGS pic.twitter.com/TinGnA4Lgx— David Ortiz (@davidortiz) February 6, 2017
What a legendary moment for 12 congrats— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 6, 2017
Just plain impressive. All of it.— Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) February 6, 2017
Brady=GOAT. CONGRATS brother!!— LeBron James (@KingJames) February 6, 2017
Tom Brady, The Greatest Football Player of All Time! End of Discussion!!!!!— Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) February 6, 2017
Yeah, Tom Brady did that! #Salute— Deshaun Watson (@DeshaunWatson4) February 6, 2017
