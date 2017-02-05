For Pete's Sake

February 5, 2017

Watch Roger Goodell hand Vince Lombardi trophy to Robert Kraft

New England Patriots fans have been waiting for this moment all season.

The fact that it came after the great Super Bowl ever made it even sweeter. After the New England Patriots rallied from a 25-point deficit and beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in Super Bowl LI, it was time for the trophy presentation.

That meant NFL commissioner Roger Goodell handing the Vince Lombardi trophy to owner Robert Kraft. Kraft had been furious about the four-game suspension handed to quarterback Tom Brady in the so-called “Deflategate” scandal, and he clearly relished the moment.

Man, that were a lot of boos.

