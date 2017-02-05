Julio Jones, Julian Edelman made two of the best catches in Super Bowl history

Wow. Make that, double wow.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones made an amazing catch in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI on Sunday in Houston.
After the New England Patriots had cut a deficit from 25 points down to eight, Jones somehow came down with this catch on a great throw from quarterback Matt Ryan. Here is a look from FanSports Clips:
jeffeisenband: Julio jones man Fox Super Bowl LI: Patriots vs. Falcons https://t.co/D6YdyOY2lK pic.twitter.com/fqke7eJOe6— FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) February 6, 2017
devonheinen: #JulioJones. Wow.#SuperBowl #SB51 Fox Super Bowl LI: Patriots vs. Falcons https://t.co/6KXT1DzDvw pic.twitter.com/82E8Q5IcE7— FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) February 6, 2017
Unfortunately for the Falcons, they later had to punt and just minutes later, Julian Edelman came down with an astonishing catch of his own. Here is a look from FanSports Clips:
mattclapp: Well that's a pretty ABSURD catch by Julian Edelman. Fox Super Bowl LI: Patriots… https://t.co/h4PPJTuuXp pic.twitter.com/5ry0rnOHnl— FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) February 6, 2017
tstout97: RIDICULOUS. Fox Super Bowl LI: Patriots vs. Falcons https://t.co/BvLSs1JSHO pic.twitter.com/46mgeS3upb— FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) February 6, 2017
