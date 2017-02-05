The internet was very happy to see Tom Brady struggle

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had a miserable first half of Super Bowl LI.
Brady threw a pick-six, overthrew some receivers and underthrew others. Add it up and the Atlanta Falcons had a 21-3 lead at the break.
Brady’s struggles were uncharacteristic, but a lot of people were thrilled. Check out these tweets:
Tom Brady right now #Superbowl pic.twitter.com/G8IKUqvFs9— Darth Vader (@DepressedDarth) February 6, 2017
Tom Brady has no clue what hit him. pic.twitter.com/XIyBZF70SE— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 6, 2017
please enjoy tom brady's epic fail of a tackle over and over again pic.twitter.com/0D5uxVGbON— Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) February 6, 2017
Tom Brady at halftime pic.twitter.com/NIKlUe0IHH— memes (@HilariousEdited) February 6, 2017
Brady pic.twitter.com/nhysXHtDFl— Slim McKenzie (@slim503) February 6, 2017
L Brady pic.twitter.com/H1IyMeC2rl— ĐīMø đƏ§įĞñ (@DiMO_DESiGN) February 6, 2017
tom brady: [INTERNAL SCREAMING] pic.twitter.com/ZGDvrhL8aV— SungWon Cho (ProZD) (@prozdkp) February 6, 2017
I wanna see Brady cry— Maritza (@futieton) February 6, 2017
The Brady's aren't known for their accuracy. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/OEphBy15I8— ClevelandSportsMemes (@BrownsMemes) February 6, 2017
Mr. Brady you want my Coke?— Reverend Scott (@Reverend_Scott) February 6, 2017
Brady: *chugs Coke*
See ya around.
Brady: Hey kid, catch.
*tosses jersey*
*jersey intercepted by Falcons*
Tom Brady:"Ima just lay here and take the L" @_Munguia_45 pic.twitter.com/aLtFauBqnB— Rat Solo (@FALCON19384) February 6, 2017
Eat it, Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/iarSdU0FGv— Fake Urban Meyer (@FakeUrban) February 6, 2017
Brady right now... pic.twitter.com/nlVZUEjQgq— Things For Guys (@Things4Guys) February 6, 2017
Last time Brady looked this bad... pic.twitter.com/qJWndZ5sd8— Mr Hokie (@MrHokie) February 6, 2017
Tom Brady right now.. pic.twitter.com/wk5ZzuAEXN— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 6, 2017
Brady at half time pic.twitter.com/qeQdZk22aM— ᒪ3ahpar ♂️ (@l3ahpar) February 6, 2017
