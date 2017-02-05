For Pete's Sake

February 5, 2017 7:05 PM

The internet was very happy to see Tom Brady struggle

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had a miserable first half of Super Bowl LI.

Brady threw a pick-six, overthrew some receivers and underthrew others. Add it up and the Atlanta Falcons had a 21-3 lead at the break.

Brady’s struggles were uncharacteristic, but a lot of people were thrilled. Check out these tweets:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Related content

For Pete's Sake

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Little kids from both soccer teams join dogpile after a goal

View more video

Sports Videos